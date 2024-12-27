Credit cards have become an essential financial tool for many people. They offer a convenient way to make payments, earn rewards, and build credit history. While most people are aware of the basic benefits of credit cards like cashback, discounts, and reward points, there are often hidden perks that can enhance your experience. Here, we’ll guide you through how to find a credit card with hidden perks.

1. Types of credit cards Understanding the different kinds of credit cards is crucial before you begin searching for one with unstated benefits. Here are a few typical kinds:

Rewards credit cards: You can accrue reward points for each transaction you make. These points can then be exchanged for rebates, gifts, or flights.

You can accrue reward points for each transaction you make. These points can then be exchanged for rebates, gifts, or flights. Cashback credit cards: These credit cards return a portion of your purchases in the form of cash. If you prefer cash back to prizes, these are perfect.

These credit cards return a portion of your purchases in the form of cash. If you prefer cash back to prizes, these are perfect. Premium credit cards: These frequently have a high monthly cost but provide upscale benefits like travel insurance, concierge services, and access to airport lounges.

These frequently have a high monthly cost but provide upscale benefits like travel insurance, concierge services, and access to airport lounges. Co-branded credit cards: These are offered in association with particular brands and offer perks specific to those brands. 2. Credit cards with complimentary services Many credit cards have free services that are often overlooked. Some of the unobserved benefits to look out for include:

Airport lounge access: A number of high-end and mid-range credit cards offer free access to airport lounges.

A number of high-end and mid-range credit cards offer free access to airport lounges. Concierge services: Some of the luxury credit cards include concierge services that help with round the clock planning, reservations at restaurants, and booking tickets.

Some of the luxury credit cards include concierge services that help with round the clock planning, reservations at restaurants, and booking tickets. Free movie tickets: There are free movie tickets provided, as a standard benefit of several Indian credit cards.

There are free movie tickets provided, as a standard benefit of several Indian credit cards. Shopping and dining deals: Many cards offer discounts for shopping at allied stores or dining at selected restaurants.

Dining benefits: Many cards have discounts and offers on eating at specific restaurants or shopping at associated stores. Research lesser-known banks and issuers Never focus solely on the major banks for any credit cards offering unpublicised benefits. The small-scale banks or the new fintech businesses sometimes offer credit cards that may have additional perks. Determine if these credit cards have extra benefits by studying the credit offers from these establishments and reviews from its customers.

Understand the terms and conditions Credit card issuers often highlight in the fine print of card terms and conditions exclusive deals or perks. Look for:

Time-limited promotions: Some unstated benefits may only be available for a limited time or to specific cards, ensure you understand the timeline. Qualifications: High-spending cardholders may be eligible for some benefits, including free services. Check if you qualify to ensure you can avail of such benefits.

In conclusion, it requires thorough research, a broad awareness of your spending pattern, and an open-minded attitude in order to think of other possibilities to land a credit card with a hidden benefit. There exist credit cards that offer exclusive benefits in order to help you get an easier and much more fulfilled life, no matter how you are finding cash back, travel reward, or special discounts.