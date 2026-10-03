Are you planning your retirement correctly? Tax free, govt security—research explains key reasons why Indians prefer NPS

HDFC Pension Fund Management's ‘NPS Preference Index Study 2026’ found that preference for the National Pension Scheme (NPS) among Indians has risen to 57, up three points from the inaugural 2023 reading of 54.
The research highlighted key behavioural insights amongst Indians towards retirement planning and their preference towards the NPS as an instrument for retirement planning, an official release said. The readings are made on a scale of 0 to 100 by the research team.
As per the study, India’s NPS Preference Index rose to 57 this year, with the gain led by “Consideration”, which climbed six points to 59, ahead of “Familiarity,” (58, up three points) and “Appeal” (56, up two points). This indicated that Indian savers are moving from passive awareness of NPS to active evaluation of the product, it added.
Sriram Iyer, MD and CEO of the pension fund said, “India’s retirement story is building steadily”, adding that it will empower Indians and help them build a strong corpus for their retirement needs. “Seeing a rise in preference index is an indication that we are moving in the right direction, however, there is more ground to cover… While we see improvement in Consideration for NPS, it is essential to convert this into enrolment,” he added.
As per the research report, the recent enhancements to NPS emerged as key reasons for enrolment in the scheme at 39%, ahead of tax savings (38%) and better returns (36%).
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