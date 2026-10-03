Are you planning your retirement correctly? Tax free, govt security—research explains key reasons why Indians prefer NPS

HDFC Pension Fund Management’s ‘NPS Preference Index Study 2026’ revealed that preference for the National Pension Scheme among Indians has increased, driven by improved consideration, familiarity, and appeal. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published3 Oct 2026, 10:32 PM IST
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HDFC Pension Fund Management's study found that preference for NPS among Indians has risen to 57 in 2026, up three points from the inaugural 2023 reading of 54.
HDFC Pension Fund Management's study found that preference for NPS among Indians has risen to 57 in 2026, up three points from the inaugural 2023 reading of 54. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

HDFC Pension Fund Management's ‘NPS Preference Index Study 2026’ found that preference for the National Pension Scheme (NPS) among Indians has risen to 57, up three points from the inaugural 2023 reading of 54.

The research highlighted key behavioural insights amongst Indians towards retirement planning and their preference towards the NPS as an instrument for retirement planning, an official release said. The readings are made on a scale of 0 to 100 by the research team.

Why do Indians prefer NPS for retirement planning?

As per the study, India’s NPS Preference Index rose to 57 this year, with the gain led by “Consideration”, which climbed six points to 59, ahead of “Familiarity,” (58, up three points) and “Appeal” (56, up two points). This indicated that Indian savers are moving from passive awareness of NPS to active evaluation of the product, it added.

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Sriram Iyer, MD and CEO of the pension fund said, “India’s retirement story is building steadily”, adding that it will empower Indians and help them build a strong corpus for their retirement needs. “Seeing a rise in preference index is an indication that we are moving in the right direction, however, there is more ground to cover… While we see improvement in Consideration for NPS, it is essential to convert this into enrolment,” he added.

NPS Preference Index 2026 — Key highlights

  • NPS Preference Index rose to 57 on a scale of 0 to 100. Gain was led by Consideration (59), Familiarity (58) and Appeal (56).
  • Regionally, the North recorded the highest Index score at 60, driven by a sharp rise in Consideration, while the East posted the fastest improvement in Familiarity, taking its score to 58. South stood at 57 and the West at 54.

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  • Retirement planning held its place among consumers' top financial priorities, behind medical expenses (45%), emergency corpus building (39%), and child’s education (35%).
  • Rising healthcare costs (47%) and age-related health issues (44%) were cited as the leading retirement concerns.
  • 69% of respondents claimed they expected some financial support from family or children after retirement.

Leading triggers for NPS enrolment: An insight

As per the research report, the recent enhancements to NPS emerged as key reasons for enrolment in the scheme at 39%, ahead of tax savings (38%) and better returns (36%).

  • Awareness of individual enhancements remained at roughly one in three consumers, with 100% equity investment and flexible payouts among the most recognised changes.

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  • Tax free withdrawal after age 60 years (59%) and the product's status as a safe, government regulated instrument (52%) remained its strongest appeal.
  • Despite recent product changes, lock-in period (26%) and mandatory annuity purchase (25%) continued to be cited as leading barriers to adoption, while lack of knowledge, the top barrier in the 2023 edition, fell to fifth place.
  • The shift suggests that knowledge gaps are easing, even as product-related concerns persist.
  • The 2026 edition also tracked awareness of NPS Vatsalya, the scheme for minors introduced since the previous wave, finding 28% awareness among parents, of whom 27% reported a full understanding of its features.
  • Tax-saving benefits (44%) and the discipline of long-term saving (41%) were the leading reasons parents cited for enrolling their children.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

National Pension SchemeNPSRetirement PlanningIndiaTax BenefitsInvestment
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