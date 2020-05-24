Are you prepared for natural disasters

There are two kinds of damage that a disaster such as this can cause to your car: The exterior or interior of the car being damaged and the engine getting damaged. While losses from the former can be recouped easily from the own-damage insurance part of your cover, damage to the engine can be tricky as the repairs can be expensive. If your car is submerged due to flooding, don’t try to start it, because water getting into the engine can cause further damage, and this might not be covered by your policy, because catastrophes such as floods are covered by your car insurance policy, but any consequential loss is not.