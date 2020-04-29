Home > Money > Personal Finance > Are you ready for the covid-19 toll on your job?
Are you ready for the covid-19 toll on your job?

29 Apr 2020

  • No matter what industry and capacity you work in, chances are, you will not be immune to the ripples caused by the coronavirus crisis
  • Take this quiz to find out how financially prepared you are for the setbacks that might come your way

It has been a few months since the covid-19 pandemic began changing the way most people live their lives. But the crisis is far from over. The toll it has taken on the economy is starting to trickle down into the job market. Many companies have declared pay cuts for their employees and some have resorted to mass layoffs to cope with the strain on their cash flows. No matter what industry and capacity you work in, chances are, you will not be immune to the ripples caused by the crisis. Take this quiz to find out how financially prepared you are for the setbacks that might come your way.

