Receiving unknown SBI bank account notifications? Here’s how to unlink your phone number and avoid fraud

The State Bank of India warns customers against sharing personal details or OTP after receiving suspicious SMS updates about unknown accounts. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published21 Nov 2024, 03:15 PM IST
People often complaint about receiving updates of an unknown bank account transactions on their phone. SBI has recently shared the steps one can follow in such cases.
People often complaint about receiving updates of an unknown bank account transactions on their phone. SBI has recently shared the steps one can follow in such cases.

People often receive spam messages and calls from bank customer care services, but what should they do when they start receiving updates about an unknown bank account number on their phones? In such cases, the State Bank of India has advised people to contact the bank immediately and share the details of the unknown SBI account and number.

According to a State Bank of India social media post, people are required to contact customer care service from an authentic channel if they receive a notification about an unknown State Bank of India bank account. Later, they should file a complaint about the matter.

Also Read | FD-SIP combos, digital accessibility: How SBI is looking to attract Gen Z

How to stop unknown bank account notifications on your phone?

The State Bank of India, in response to a customer’s query on X, suggested the person to connect with the bank and share their mobile number and the screenshot of the messages on X.

Also Read | State Bank of India deploys 2,000 executives to woo RICH people

“We regret the inconvenience caused to you. In order to assist you more effectively, kindly share via DM (Direct Message) with us the mobile number on which you are receiving the messages along with the complete screenshot of the SMS. We will look into the issue,” wrote @TheOfficialSBI on X.

A customer shared his experience of receiving updates of an unknown SBI account number.

Additionally, the customer was asked to connect with @TheOfficialSBI or visit https://bank.sbi for queries or concerns related to the SBI Debit/ATM Card or bank account.

State Bank of India advisory against fake messages

While a person can receive unknown bank account updates on their phone because of a fault in mobile registration, there are equal chances that those messages are fake.

Also Read | SBI FD rate hike: State Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rates

The State Bank of India has often warned its customers not to share any personal details or OTP on call after receiving such messages. SBI customers have also been warned not to click on any unverified link shared on such SMS. These advisories are also applied in cases where customers receive SMS updates of an unknown SBI bank account.

In a social media post on X, government-run PIB Fact Check warned people that SBI never asks for personal details by SMS or call. In case people receive any similar message, then they must immediately report the incident at report.phishing@sbi.co.in

“A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. Report at report.phishing@sbi.co.in," read a post by PIB Fact check on X.

According to the SBI advisory, customers should take special care while logging in to their net banking ID. Additionally, people must only contact the SBI customer care numbers mentioned on the SBI's official website.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceReceiving unknown SBI bank account notifications? Here’s how to unlink your phone number and avoid fraud

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:49 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:50 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:48 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:50 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    785.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    31.6 (4.19%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:40 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.50
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    3.8 (1.84%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:40 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,011.90
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -173.15 (-7.92%)
    More from Top Losers

    NLC India share price

    255.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.4 (7.76%)

    VIP Industries share price

    495.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    35.05 (7.62%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    160.80
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    10.3 (6.84%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.