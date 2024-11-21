The State Bank of India warns customers against sharing personal details or OTP after receiving suspicious SMS updates about unknown accounts.

People often receive spam messages and calls from bank customer care services, but what should they do when they start receiving updates about an unknown bank account number on their phones? In such cases, the State Bank of India has advised people to contact the bank immediately and share the details of the unknown SBI account and number.

According to a State Bank of India social media post, people are required to contact customer care service from an authentic channel if they receive a notification about an unknown State Bank of India bank account. Later, they should file a complaint about the matter.

How to stop unknown bank account notifications on your phone? The State Bank of India, in response to a customer's query on X, suggested the person to connect with the bank and share their mobile number and the screenshot of the messages on X.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to you. In order to assist you more effectively, kindly share via DM (Direct Message) with us the mobile number on which you are receiving the messages along with the complete screenshot of the SMS. We will look into the issue," wrote @TheOfficialSBI on X.

A customer shared his experience of receiving updates of an unknown SBI account number.

Additionally, the customer was asked to connect with @TheOfficialSBI or visit https://bank.sbi for queries or concerns related to the SBI Debit/ATM Card or bank account.

State Bank of India advisory against fake messages While a person can receive unknown bank account updates on their phone because of a fault in mobile registration, there are equal chances that those messages are fake.

The State Bank of India has often warned its customers not to share any personal details or OTP on call after receiving such messages. SBI customers have also been warned not to click on any unverified link shared on such SMS. These advisories are also applied in cases where customers receive SMS updates of an unknown SBI bank account.

In a social media post on X, government-run PIB Fact Check warned people that SBI never asks for personal details by SMS or call. In case people receive any similar message, then they must immediately report the incident at report.phishing@sbi.co.in

"A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. Report at report.phishing@sbi.co.in," read a post by PIB Fact check on X.