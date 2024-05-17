Around 49% of new demat accounts in FY24 opened by investors below 25, says Paarth Dhar of Angel One
Angel One launched an engaging and fun educational platform for youngsters – Fin One – catering to young investors. It aims to deliver infotainment content that engages, entertains, and empowers, cutting across geographical & socioeconomic barriers
When it comes to savings and investments, one of the key hurdles faced by lay investors includes financial awareness and knowledge. A number of financial literacy campaigns are conducted by a number of government and private agencies.