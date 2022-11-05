Around 69% of households in India suffer from financial insecurity: Survey

"The survey finds that the average income of an Indian family of 4.2 persons is ₹23,000 per month. Over 46 percent of Indian families have an income of less than ₹15,000 per month i.e.belong to the aspiring or lowest-income cohort," it said. "Only 3 percent of Indian households have a luxury standard of living and most of them belong to higher income cohorts (High- Middle and Rich)," a statement from the survey conducted by Money9 said.

