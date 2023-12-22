Around 75 percent crypto investors are below the age of 35, says report
The top five crypto tokens based on their market share include Dogecoin with 11.1 percent share, Bitcoin (8.5 percent), Ethereum (6.4 percent), Shiba Inu (5.7 percent) and Cardano (5.1 percent).
There are more than 19 million crypto investors in India, out of which, 9 percent belong to the fairer sex. The year 2023 was reasonably positive for the overall industry with Bitcoin reporting a massive spike of more than 160 percent. Other tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano also were in the green, stated the second edition of CoinSwitch report, ‘India’s Crypto Portfolio 2023’.