Around a fifth of rural population owns life insurance products vs 73% in urban India: Survey

The survey has shed light on a crucial issue plaguing the nation - the urban-rural divide. The findings reveal that rural India has a significantly lower score of 12 points on the Protection Quotient scale, as compared to urban India’s score of 43, indicating huge opportunity areas in enabling financial protection. This disparity also highlights the urgent need to empower rural India’s households to become better financially prepared. While the governmental push for ‘Insurance-for-All’ via schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Saral Jeevan Bima, and Pension Yojana, amongst others, and the same have seen greater success, it is via an effective public-private partnership that life insurance penetration can be enhanced in the country.