Arshad Warsi, wife stare at fresh trouble as Sebi issues show cause notice in Sadhna Broadcast case
Notably, Sebi on March 2, 2023 had barred Arshad Warsi and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast from the securities market in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels which recommended investors to buy the company’s securities.
The capital markets regulator Sebi has now issued a fresh show cause notice to Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti, brother Iqbal Warsi and manager Aahuti Mistry in the pump and dump scheme carried out by Sadhna Broadcast through You Tube channels, reported Business Standard.