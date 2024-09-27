Cut the clutter: The art of subtraction to simplify your personal finance
Summary
- The power of subtraction can help investors gradually adapt to ignore external noise and peer pressure, tackle FOMO effect, and learn to make efficient financial decisions
Whether routine or specific situations, our default response as humans is to add rather than subtract. Adding more clothes to wardrobe, more tasks in to-do list, more gadgets for convenience, more corporate meets to resolve issues. Addition is more intuitive and simpler, while subtraction takes some effort to think or reason. This tendency also extends to personal finance decisions.