AI and the bubble risk: How to win without the burn

The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed a handful of tech giants to unprecedented valuations, dominating global indices and igniting a crucial question: Is this genuine, transformative growth—or the making of another financial bubble?

For retail investors already coping with volatile interest rates, persistent inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty, understanding this balance is key to preserving and growing capital.

Fears of an AI bubble stem from the rapid surge of AI-focused firms—particularly those powering chips and cloud infrastructure. Critics see strong parallels to the dot-com era, when the promise of the internet inflated unprofitable companies. Today’s market concentration is arguably sharper, with a handful of AI giants steering global indices.

Valuation metrics like the Shiller CAPE ratio have reached levels last seen ahead of the 2000 crash. The concern is simple: markets are pricing in artificial general intelligence (AGI) long before its impact is realized. AI may transform the world—but paying too much today risks losses when markets correct.

Why this time may be different

However, experts argue that today’s AI leaders are far stronger than the speculative internet startups of two decades ago. Profitability is the difference. Companies driving this boom—Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, among others—are profitable, cash-rich, and anchored by established business models.

Crucially, the AI build-out is being funded more through equity and massive cash investments in infrastructure—data centres, high-performance chips, and power—rather than reckless debt. The IMF notes that while an AI-led correction is possible, a systemic crisis like 2008 is less likely because leverage in the sector is limited.

The real challenge for investors is distinguishing lasting technological change from short-term speculative frenzy.

A smarter strategy for investors

Retail investors should avoid trying to pick individual AI winners. Instead, a more resilient approach is to focus on foundational enablers—the hardware and infrastructure that every AI model depends on. This barbell strategy offers exposure to AI-driven growth while providing defensive stability.

The most reliable entry point is through companies that supply GPUs and custom accelerators essential for running AI workloads. Regardless of which large language model (LLM) dominates in the long run, all require massive and constant computational power. This steady demand directly benefits chipmakers and the data centre and cloud providers that supply this computing capacity.

The ongoing build-out of physical infrastructure—servers, cooling systems, and power grids—is a non-negotiable cost of the AI era. Firms that own, construct, or supply these assets represent a relatively stable way to participate in AI growth. Their revenues hinge on the relentless consumption of compute, a requirement that persists regardless of whether individual AI applications succeed in the market.

Beyond hardware, investors should consider companies with strong intangible assets—data, software, intellectual property and brand know-how. Businesses with deep competitive moats in these areas, including major software providers and platform companies with proprietary data, demonstrate resilience because their advantages are difficult to replicate. Investing in such firms is a bet on productivity transformation rather than pure speculation.

The way forward

In turbulent times—and amid the AI boom—retail investors need a strategy anchored in diversification and fundamentals. While headlines may fixate on the speculative highs of the AI race, the more sustainable opportunity often lies in the essential, less glamorous parts of the ecosystem.

By focusing on AI infrastructure that will be built irrespective of who wins the AI race, investors can participate in the technological transformation while insulating their portfolios from the volatility that accompanies periods of extreme hype.

History offers a consistent lesson: the technology may be revolutionary, but valuations still matter. Patience, discipline and a focus on intrinsic value remain the most effective tools for navigating potentially frothy markets.

Saravanan is a professor of finance and accounting at IIM Tiruchirappalli. Williams is the head of India at Sernova Financial.