Money
Why Arun Kumar of FundsIndia backs investment styles others are avoiding
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 29 Apr 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryArun Kumar, vice-president and head of research at FundsIndia, likes it when certain investment styles or investment approaches are not doing well and currently he's watching momentum-oriented funds
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Arun Kumar, vice-president and head of research at FundsIndia, has a distinct style of investing in mutual funds, one that leans heavily on value investing. Around 55% of his portfolio is parked in funds that follow a value style of investing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less