As a non-resident, what is the tax liability on exiting Indian MF investments?
Mutual fund units qualify as capital assets, and any capital gains made on their transfer will be considered as having accrued or arisen in India and are hence taxable in the country, even if you qualify as an NR in India.
I have been investing in mutual funds for the past four years. Last year, I moved to Dubai and am currently a non-resident Indian (NRI). Say, if I exit all my mutual fund investments now, would I have zero tax liability?
—Name withheld on request.