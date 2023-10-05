As an NRI, does a senior citizen need to pay advance tax?
There is exemption from advance tax provisions for a resident senior citizen individual who does not have any income from business or any professional income.
I am a senior citizen living in the UK for some years now and earn interest income from NRO (non-resident ordinary) and NRE (non-resident external) deposits in India, rental income from property at Bengaluru, as well as capital gains on sale of some old shares in August. Is it true that a senior citizen is not required to pay advance tax?