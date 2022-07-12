As Bitcoin price falls, is cryptocurrency still worth buying?2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM IST
Bitcoin-the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency- was trading at $19,925, down more than 3%
The onslaught of crypto winter and recent events have marred the spirits of crypto investors. Various events like the recent breaks in operations where Vauld (a leading crypto exchange platform) paused the withdrawals and called off their operations, Voyager Digital (a crypto broker) filed for bankruptcy, the collapse of Luna crypto and many such cases across the world are shaking up the investors.