As Bitcoin tops $11,000 level, investor interest in India on the rise

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Coin DCX, another cryptocurrency exchange, outlined two reasons for the rebound. “The surge in bitcoin prices comes amid a rush for safe-haven assets that are considered alternatives to cash and stocks. It has been fueled by the covid-19 pandemic that has driven the global economy into a recession," he said. “There’s also the decreased supply of available bitcoin, attributed to the halving of coins in circulation that happened earlier this year," he added.