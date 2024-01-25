As Canada announces 2-year cap, a lowdown on overseas study options for Indian students
There are multiple options to choose from including Australia, New Zealand, UK and USA -- all of which are already quite popular among Indian students.
Canada has recently announced a two-year cap on new international student visas amid an escalating housing crisis, a move likely to impact Indian students. Nearly 40 percent of the total number of international students in Canada are from India. Among all the foreign destinations, Canada ranks at number one for Indian students studying overseas.