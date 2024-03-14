DA hiked to 50%: Will it lead to higher basic salary for central government employees? Key questions answered
The 7th Pay Commission did not recommend any such measure of merging dearness allowance with basic pay. So, this is unlikely to happen, although a similar recommendation was made in the fifth Pay Commission
The dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees has recently been increased by 4 per cent to 50 per cent. At the same time, the Union Cabinet also cleared additional dearness relief (DR) of 4 per cent from 46 per cent earlier.
