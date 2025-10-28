Gold prices drop as record global rally loses steam: Is it time to buy or sell? Experts weigh in

The prices of the yellow metal dropped on India's Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated28 Oct 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Global gold prices are already off 10% from their all-time highs.
Global gold prices are already off 10% from their all-time highs.

Gold prices fall: The prices of gold dropped on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday. MCX Gold December futures dropped 0.78% to 1,22,490 per 10 grams at 9:32 AM, while MCX Silver December contracts fell 1.07% to 1,45,898 per kg.

According to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), 24-carat gold was priced at 1,22,590/10 gm at 9:40 AM on 27 October, and 22-carat gold was priced at 1,12,374/10 gms.

Need to have right expectations

Market analysts attribute the recent decline to profit-taking following a sharp rally. As the festive season demand eased and investors re-evaluate their risk exposure, gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset has seen a temporary dip.

Experts point out that, although the overall view is bullish, it is now crucial to set expectations right because the time for quick gains is over.

Also Read | Gold crashes ₹13K from peak: Should you buy ahead of Fed decision?

“Global gold prices are already off 10% from their all-time highs. The correction has been swift, with most ETFs, which had started trading at premiums, back to fair value or even discounts. Setting the right expectations is important now as time for quick gains is over and the yellow metal has a history of consolidating for long periods. In the last three-year returns, Gold-LMBA (in Indian rupee) has delivered around 41% CAGR, much above its long-term returns of 15%. Therefore, for investors looking for fresh exposure, staggered entry will be better,” says Siddharth Alok, AVP Investments, EpsilonMoney.

Meanwhile, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, attributes the fall to surging US equity market and fading US-China trade tensions.

Also Read | Gold prices slip! Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and more on Oct 28

“Gold’s vertical rally has hit a sharp correction. Yet, the overall view remains bullish, treating the current move as an intermediate correction. Further Fed rate cuts could provide a floor for prices, as the DXY is still trading below 100. MCX Gold should find strong support around 115,000– 116,000, but a breakout requires a reclaim of the 122,000 resistance,” says Meena.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

Gold PricesMintgenieMoney
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceGold prices drop as record global rally loses steam: Is it time to buy or sell? Experts weigh in
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.