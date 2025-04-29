8 new fund offers are lined up for investors as Indian stock market starts rising again. See details

With the market recouping the losses it posted in the past six months, and spiking day after day, mutual fund houses have rolled out as many as eight new fund offers for investors.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated29 Apr 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Benchmark indices have been on an upswing in the past few weeks.
Benchmark indices have been on an upswing in the past few weeks.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose over 1 per cent each amid largely positive global cues on Monday. The Sensex jumped 1.4 per cent, while the Nifty 50 spiked 316 points, or 1.3 per cent, to reclaim the level of 24,355. On Tuesday, however, the market ended flat. In the past few days, markets have been on an upswing with concerns regarding trade tariffs abating and foreign investors becoming net buyers during the second half of April.

Amid this renewed bull run, mutual fund houses have also announced a number of new fund offers, most of which are passive schemes.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty rally 12% in April: Is Indian stock market ignoring real risks?

NFOs: 8 fund offers launched this month

Bajaj Finserv Nifty 50 Index Fund: Launched on April 25, this new fund offer will close on May 9. This is an index fund which will track the performance of Nifty50.

DSP Silver ETF Fund of Fund: Launched by DSP Mutual Fund, this scheme falls in the category of fund of funds (domestic). It was launched on April 28 and will close on May 9. It seeks to generate returns which are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices.

Edelweiss BSE Internet Economy Index Fund: Launched by Edelweiss Mutual Fund on April 25, this scheme will close for investors on May 9. This is an index fund which will track the returns of the BSE Internet Economy Total Return Index.

SBI Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF: Launched by SBI Mutual Fund, this fund offer was opened on April 23 and will close on April 30. The objective of the scheme is to generate regular income and capital appreciation by investing in a blend of units of actively managed debt-oriented schemes and actively managed arbitrage mutual fund schemes.

Also Read | Why should investors stay away from new fund offers in 2025? Experts weigh in

Groww Gilt Fund: Launched by Groww Mutual Fund on April 23, this new fund offer is a debt scheme (Gilt fund) that will close on May 7. It seeks to generate credit risk-free returns by predominantly investing in sovereign securities issued by the central and state governments.

Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund: Launched on April 23, this sectoral/thematic scheme's offer will close on May 7. The scheme will primarily invest in the stocks of companies that are operating in India's infrastructure sector.

Nippon India Nifty 500 Low Volatility 50 Index Fund: Launched on April 16, the new fund offer will close on April 30. Investment in this scheme will provide returns commensurate with the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty 500 Low Volatility 50 Index.

Nippon India Mutual Fund has also launched another fund offer — the Nifty 500 Quality 50 Index Fund. The offer was launched on April 16 and will close on April 30.

UTI Multi Cap Fund: Launched by UTI Mutual Fund on April 29, this multi cap scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies across the market cap. The offer will close on May 13.

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance8 new fund offers are lined up for investors as Indian stock market starts rising again. See details
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.