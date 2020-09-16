As interest rates head south, it may be time to shift your savings bank account

However, there are certain risks at play. First, there is the risk that the bank suddenly lowers the savings account interest rate. This can be done at will, unlike a fixed deposit (FD), where you lock in the rate. For instance, Kotak Mahindra Bank had a savings account interest rate of 6% until recently. In April, this was cut to 5% and in May this was cut to 4%. For balances up to ₹1 lakh, the bank has cut the rate to 3.5%.