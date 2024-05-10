As market continues to correct, should you relook at exposure to debt investments in portfolio? Experts say this
Investing in fixed income instruments gives stability to the portfolio and helps them sail through volatility. Wealth advisors suggest this is time to exercise caution and should stick to their long-term allocation.
Benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P Sensex ended the week two percent lower this week. The continuous decline in the stock market has given yet another reason to investors to relook at their debt allocation.