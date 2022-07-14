As markets fall, what investors should keep in mind when buying on dips

Diversification reduces unsystematic risk of the portfolio and lessens concentration risk. A well-diversified portfolio delivers better risk-adjusted returns in the long term in comparison with portfolios which invest in one asset class or a bunch of securities. A macro strategist may want to ascertain the asset allocation depending on the relative attractiveness of each asset class. However, average investors may not have a world-view of various asset classes. In such a situation, it is beneficial for investors to link asset allocation to their financial goals. If investors are saving for a long-term financial goal such as retirement that is, say, due in 30 years from now, they can allocate more to risky asset classes such as equities and less to bonds. A person who is saving for a financial goal such as a down payment for a car to be done in a couple of years from now should ideally stick to investments in bonds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}