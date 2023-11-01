As new NPS withdrawal rules come into effect, what has changed now? An explainer
As per the revised rules, up to 60% of NPS maturity amount can be withdrawn in instalments till the subscribers hit the age of 75.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has proposed the introduction of a systematic lump sum withdrawal facility. This will allow subscribers to receive regular payments instead of withdrawing the sum in one go from their investment in the National Pension System (NPS).