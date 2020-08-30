As variable part of salary rises, manage your cash flows better

Ensure that you are not funding your discretionary expenses at the cost of non-discretionary ones. Check interest rates you are paying on your loans. If it’s higher than the market rate, get it reduced or transfer the loan balance to other bank. The last option is restructuring the loan if you are struggling to pay EMIs. “Connect with your lender to get the tenure increased to reduce the EMIs. Generally, we don’t recommend it, as an increase in tenure leads to a rise in the overall cost of the loan. But if you are finding it difficult to service the current EMIs, this can be an option," said Dhawan.