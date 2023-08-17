Asci ticks off Axis Bank, Sharan Hegde, Octa2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Sebi and Asci are planning to regulate financial influencers on social media due to misleading ads.
The rampant misuse of social media to advertise financial products has been a source of constant worry for markets regulator Sebi. It is now in the process of issuing a consultation paper to regulate financial influencers or ‘finfluencers.’ In parallel, the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), too, has been periodically investigating such misleading ads. Here is a sample of the Asci orders on financial advertising over the past few years .