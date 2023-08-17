Asci ticks off Axis Bank, Sharan Hegde, Octa

Asci also investigated a complaint against Axis Bank for an ad campaign that encouraged LGBTQIA+ community to open accounts with the bank. However, the bank actually barred two members of the community when they tried to open an account. Asci observed that the campaign had the slogan ‘Dil Se Open’ which was written on the screen with Axis Bank branding. The campaign used different gender symbols and represented various gender communities like gay, bisexual, transgender, etc. The Asci council decided that the advertisement creates a perception in the minds of users that all types of persons can open a joint savings account. However, this expectation was not met by the advertiser when the complainant went to the bank to open a joint savings account. The council concluded that the advertisement was misleading and likely to lead to widespread disappointment among consumers, particularly the LGBTQIA+ community.