‘MF industry to double its AUM in next 5 years’2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, said the mutual fund industry in India, which currently has assets under management (AUM) of ₹46 trillion, is growing rapidly and it will get the next ₹40 trillion in just five years.
Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, said the mutual fund industry in India, which currently has assets under management (AUM) of ₹46 trillion, is growing rapidly and it will get the next ₹40 trillion in just five years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message