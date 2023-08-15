comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  ‘MF industry to double its AUM in next 5 years’
Back

Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, said the mutual fund industry in India, which currently has assets under management (AUM) of 46 trillion, is growing rapidly and it will get the next 40 trillion in just five years.

Gupta said the industry has been doubling its AUM roughly every five years since the year 2000 and so it is safe to assume that the next doubling will also happen in the next five years.

“When will the next 40 trillion happen: I think it is fairly simple, it will happen in the next five years," said Gupta, while speaking on the topic ‘the next 40 trillion’ at the Mint Annual Mutual Fund Conclave in Mumbai recently.

Apart from the growth in AUM, Gupta said PAN card penetration, which serves as a proxy for the potential mutual fund investors universe, has gone up from 31% to about 51% now. Five years ago, there were less than 20 million investors, whereas that number is now close to 40 million.

Gupta also noted that the number of investors coming from outside the top five metropolitan cities in the country has increased significantly over the last few years. Five years ago, roughly 34% of the AUM was coming from outside the top five metros but now their contribution has increased to 50%. He added that the number of women investors has also doubled to 7.5 million in the past five years.

Gupta said India has come a long way with regard to distribution of mutual fund products. It is amusing to see investment advisors introducing themselves by mentioning their AUM rather than declaring the number of mutual funds they have sold. This is a good marketing practice that will provide more opportunities for advisers, as well as distributors, to partner with clients for a longer period and thus reduce the incentive to mis-sell products.

“The fact that commissions are now trail-based rather than upfront has galvanized the industry shift to the AUM model in terms of selling," said Gupta, while giving credit to the market regulator for enabling this shift. “Distributors and investment advisors now see their business in perpetuity and not something being done for an annuity."

However, Gupta said that investors need to increase their investment horizon. The average tenure of mutual fund holdings is just about two years. He said that increasing this time frame will brighten investors’ chances of getting higher returns.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout