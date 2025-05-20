This CEO has no fixed-income investments, and has never done an SIP
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 20 May 2025, 12:50 PM IST
SummaryAshish Shanker, managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, has a simple investing stragegy. He keeps 6-8 months of household expenses in his savings account and puts everything beyond that into equities.
Ashish Shanker, managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, has followed a simple asset allocation strategy for 25 years. He swears by equities and has no fixed-income investments.
