Mis-selling, not claims, is life insurance’s biggest problem: Aviva CEO Asit Rath

Ann Jacob
6 min read12 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Asit Rath, managing director and chief executive officer of Aviva Life Insurance
Summary
Aviva Life Insurance CEO Asit Rath says tighter regulations are pushing the industry away from commission-led selling toward life-stage advice, data-driven underwriting and long-term customer engagement.

As India's insurance regulator tightens norms around disclosures, commissions and distribution practices, insurers will need to move beyond transactional selling and focus on long-term customer relationships, according to Asit Rath, managing director and chief executive officer of Aviva Life Insurance.

Rath believes the industry's biggest challenge is not claim settlement but systemic mis-selling, and says technology and data will fundamentally reshape underwriting and distribution in the years ahead.

Mint spoke with Rath about bancassurance, structural reforms in distribution commissions, under-insurance in India, and how data-driven ecosystems can alter underwriting.

Edited excerpts:

The recent regulatory guardrails on bancassurance place a heavy emphasis on proper disclosure. How do you see banks and insurers managing this execution gap on the ground?

The bancassurance partners and insurance companies that prioritize right-selling to the customer will shine. These guardrails will not stop the industry from growing, but they must be managed in spirit, not just in black and white. This means breaking down complex financial jargon into a language the customer actually understands.

Also Read | Irdai plans insurance sales overhaul to curb mis-selling, high costs: Ajay Seth

If you look at the new guidelines, a lot of accountability has moved away from the local branch manager straight to the boardroom. The boards of banks are now directly involved in overseeing how bancassurance is promoted and implemented on the ground. Execution requires continuous training from both the bank's management and the insurance partners. It has to be practiced and repeated until right-selling becomes muscle memory.

Much of the mis-selling on the ground stems from high sales targets and incentive-linked structures. Can training alone fix a problem driven by commissions?

It is not just about the incentives. There is far more to an insurance product than the commission handed out, and bankers need to take the time to understand the true essence of what they are selling.

The currency of selling cannot remain the upfront commission; it has to shift to the customer's life stage and risk appetite. When you have sales forces spanning tens of thousands of employees, alignment is tough, but focusing on life-stage relevance is the only way to minimize the execution gap.

The currency of selling cannot remain the upfront commission; it has to shift to the customer's life stage and risk appetite.

The RBI and Irdai have called for stricter accountability committees within insurance companies. Does this address the core issues the industry faces?

If you look at the life insurance industry, our largest problem is actually not claims. The public narrative often suggests that claim settlement is a massive hurdle, but the larger issue is systemic mis-selling.

Are customers being forced into a long-term savings or liability policy simply because they are tying it to a loan product?

When a customer is taking a home loan, they are stressed about their down payment, interest rates, and home interiors. They are rarely in the frame of mind to start a disciplined 20-year savings journey at that exact moment. However, four or five years later, when their finances stabilize against the EMI, they have a far better capacity to layer on a long-term savings product. Data analytics will play a major role in identifying what to sell and when to sell it.

The silver lining is that the structural demand for protection, pension, and long-term child education savings isn't going anywhere. No other financial product matches life insurance in guaranteeing that even if the breadwinner is no more, the long-term savings goal continues to be funded. Product innovation is crucial, but right-selling is what unlocks recurring business. When a customer genuinely understands and derives value from a product, they return to the same insurer for their second and third policies.

If you look at the life insurance industry, our largest problem is actually not claims...The larger issue is systemic mis-selling.

What are some of the changes you expect to see in the insurance industry over the next few years?

Technology is going to disrupt insurance operations and bring down structural costs significantly, enabling personalized services at a massive scale. The regulator's focus on creating repositories and the rollout of platforms like Bima Sugam will establish powerful, unified digital marketplaces. Moving forward, underwriting decisions will shift from being disclosure-driven to entirely database-driven.

Also Read | Why insurance premiums keep rising despite reforms: Bejon Misra explains

Right now, we rely on the customer to accurately disclose their medical history, which can occasionally lead to complex disputes or claim repudiations later on if a pre-existing condition was missed. In a fully digitized ecosystem where health, financial, and historical records are accessible through secure databases at the point of sale, the need for manual declarations is lower. This data transition will minimize friction, making the onboarding and claim settlement process transparent across life, health, and general insurance.

What is the product mix of Aviva Life Insurance like? And how is it different from the industry offerings?

Our product mix has a very high ULIP percentage compared to all our competitors, and it’s worth mentioning that all our ULIP products sold last year had zero allocation charges.

This ensures customers’ fund performances mirror the benchmark index across the debt and equity they have chosen. Last year, we also doubled our protection sales to have the final product mix to 6% protection, 68% ULIPs, and 26% traditional.

With the regulatory landscape leaning toward curbing front-loaded commissions, how will this alter distribution costs and long-term agent engagement?

The current system relies on heavy upfront commissions, leaving very little incentive for agents or distributors to engage with the customer in subsequent years. If a customer considers dropping their policy in the fifth or seventh year, the distributor often lacks the financial motivation to intervene because the trailing remuneration is negligible compared to year one.

We design products spanning 20 to 30 years. Imagine a customer reaching the 25th year of their policy with a massive accumulated corpus. Amid shifting macroeconomic realities of global trade disruptions or uncertainties, that client needs far more sophisticated asset allocation advice than they did 25 years ago.

Also Read | India’s insurance problem isn’t awareness anymore. It’s trust.

Creating a balanced incentive model that rewards ongoing servicing ensures the distributor stays attached to the policy’s lifecycle. This structural pivot will turn customers into lifelong brand advocates who recommend insurance to the next generation.

How do you view the proposed composite licence reform, which allows life insurance companies to offer health and general insurance products under one roof?

For an industry working toward the vision of 'Insurance for All,' a composite license will drastically bring down the cost of customer acquisition for large-scale insurers. Ultimately, a life insurance customer is also a mutual fund investor, a health insurance customer, and a motor insurance buyer. It makes little sense for a consumer to deal with ten different intermediaries to fulfill these baseline needs.

A composite framework simplifies the KYC process, streamlines administrative documentation, and dramatically increases customer stickiness. When a distributor can offer a comprehensive protective umbrella under one roof, their revenue model stabilizes, giving them a tangible reason to stay accountable and accessible to the family when a claim arises.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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