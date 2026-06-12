Mis-selling, not claims, is life insurance’s biggest problem: Aviva CEO Asit Rath

As India's insurance regulator tightens norms around disclosures, commissions and distribution practices, insurers will need to move beyond transactional selling and focus on long-term customer relationships, according to Asit Rath, managing director and chief executive officer of Aviva Life Insurance.
Rath believes the industry's biggest challenge is not claim settlement but systemic mis-selling, and says technology and data will fundamentally reshape underwriting and distribution in the years ahead.
Mint spoke with Rath about bancassurance, structural reforms in distribution commissions, under-insurance in India, and how data-driven ecosystems can alter underwriting.
Edited excerpts:
The recent regulatory guardrails on bancassurance place a heavy emphasis on proper disclosure. How do you see banks and insurers managing this execution gap on the ground?
The bancassurance partners and insurance companies that prioritize right-selling to the customer will shine. These guardrails will not stop the industry from growing, but they must be managed in spirit, not just in black and white. This means breaking down complex financial jargon into a language the customer actually understands.