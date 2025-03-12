Money
One of India's top PMS funds stakes its revival on manufacturing and energy transition
Anil Poste 5 min read 12 Mar 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Summary
- Sunil Rohokale, co-founder, CEO & managing director of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, said its portfolios underperformed in recent years as the market was chasing sectors and companies that did not fit its investment approach.
ASK Investment Managers, one of India’s largest portfolio management services (PMS) funds, has focused on high-quality, high-growth, Indian entrepreneur-owned companies that prioritise earnings growth, capital efficiency and strong management, Sunil Rohokale, co-founder, CEO & managing director of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group told Mint.
