Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >ASK Investment Managers launches flexicap Alternate Investment Fund with digital onboarding

ASK Investment Managers launches flexicap Alternate Investment Fund with digital onboarding

Premium
ASK Investment Managers Ltd. has launched digital onboarding for its Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), the first of its kind in the industry. (Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Livemint

  • The fund will target to raise investments from high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, looking for consistent wealth creation over long term. The fund aims to raise Rs1,000 crore

MUMBAI: ASK Investment Managers Ltd. has launched digital onboarding for its Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), the first of its kind in the industry. The ASK Emerging Opportunities Fund, a close-ended Category-III, long-only AIF is a flexi-cap portfolio with a mid-cap bias and will invest in listed Indian equities. With the government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and PLI Schemes aimed at lowering dependence on imports and boosting exports, this fund aims to invest in beneficiaries of varied sectors such as speciality chemicals, footwear, diagnostics, niche digital technologies, among others.

MUMBAI: ASK Investment Managers Ltd. has launched digital onboarding for its Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), the first of its kind in the industry. The ASK Emerging Opportunities Fund, a close-ended Category-III, long-only AIF is a flexi-cap portfolio with a mid-cap bias and will invest in listed Indian equities. With the government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and PLI Schemes aimed at lowering dependence on imports and boosting exports, this fund aims to invest in beneficiaries of varied sectors such as speciality chemicals, footwear, diagnostics, niche digital technologies, among others.

The term of the scheme is seven years with two years of lock-in from the final closing and will target to raise investments from high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, who are aiming for consistent wealth creation over long-term. The fund is targeting to raise Rs1,000 crore. 

The term of the scheme is seven years with two years of lock-in from the final closing and will target to raise investments from high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, who are aiming for consistent wealth creation over long-term. The fund is targeting to raise Rs1,000 crore. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Another unique feature of the AIF is that this will be first of its kind in the nine-year-old AIF industry to have the entire process of opening accounts and documentation be entirely paperless and hassle-free. ASK IM’s platform is enabled for Digital Signatures using the Aadhaar e-Sign platform. It is also integrated with payment gateway making the entire process is seamless and integrated on a real-time basis with its backend systems thereby providing a seamless digital journey. The only pre-requisite being that the investor needs to be CKYC compliant.

Speaking at the launch, Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group, said, “With traditional avenues of investing now giving single-digit returns, investors are looking to diversify their holdings and exploit opportunities from the pandemic-induced dislocations, such as rapid adoption of digital modes of business, and a call for self-sufficiency & self-reliance. Many international companies are looking at a China-plus One strategy and several Indian industries stand to benefit from this situation require capital infusion. As per recent Sebi data, AIFs saw commitments worth 82,228 crore in FY21 from Institutions, family offices and high net-worth individuals who are looking to invest in such opportunities."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!