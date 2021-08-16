Another unique feature of the AIF is that this will be first of its kind in the nine-year-old AIF industry to have the entire process of opening accounts and documentation be entirely paperless and hassle-free. ASK IM’s platform is enabled for Digital Signatures using the Aadhaar e-Sign platform. It is also integrated with payment gateway making the entire process is seamless and integrated on a real-time basis with its backend systems thereby providing a seamless digital journey. The only pre-requisite being that the investor needs to be CKYC compliant.