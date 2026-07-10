Ask the right questions before you borrow: CRIF's Sachin Seth

India's credit landscape has changed rapidly over the past decade, with digital lending tools reshaping how people borrow. As part of the Mint Money Guru series, Sachin Seth, regional managing director, India and South Asia, at CRIF, discusses emerging trends in the lending space and the questions people should ask before taking on debt.
How do you see the adoption of credit globally compared to India?
If you look at developed markets, credit penetration has traditionally been much higher, whether through credit cards, mortgages, or other formal lending products. Those ecosystems have evolved over several decades and are supported by a mature financial infrastructure.
India's journey has been different, but the progress over the last 10–15 years has been remarkable. Initiatives such as Jan Dhan, widespread Aadhaar adoption, and increasing digitisation have helped build foundational layers for broader financial inclusion. Alongside this, regulatory frameworks, KYC processes, lending infrastructure, and access to capital have continued to evolve. Today, India is well-positioned to build on this foundation. While every market has its own characteristics, many developing economies face challenges similar to India's in assessing creditworthiness for first-time borrowers. What is encouraging is that India has adopted several global best practices while also developing solutions tailored to local realities. That combination has created a unique ecosystem that continues to expand access to credit responsibly.