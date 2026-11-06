Asked to be a friend’s loan guarantor? Know these financial risks before you agree to help, and when to avoid saying yes

Your friend asks you to stand as a guarantor for their loan and saying yes may seem like a simple way to help them. But one must understand that the decision comes with financial and legal responsibilities that can outlast the friendship.
A loan guarantor is an individual who agrees to repay the debt if the borrower fails to do so. Banks may ask for one when the borrower does not meet their income or credit score requirements, or when the loan amount is substantial or the repayment period is long.
However, becoming a guarantor is not just a formality. You sign a legally binding agreement, known as a guarantee, which outlines your obligation to repay the borrower's loan in case they end up defaulting.
Under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, the guarantor is liable to cover the debt, including any accrued interest and penalties. So, before agreeing to help a friend, understand the risks and when it may be wiser to say no.
In a blog post published in August 2025, HDFC Bank has flagged some risks that potential guarantors should consider before entering into a loan guarantee agreement. Here are four key risks to assess before agreeing:
Before you commit your friend to become their loan guarantor, it's a prudent approach to first check the said friend's financial stability and repayment history. You can also ask the borrower for their credit report.
Also read the guarantee agreement carefully, seek legal advice if needed, and understand your obligations in case of a default. You must also stay updated on EMI payments to spot any repayment delays early.
If possible, you can also consider having a co-guarantor to share the responsibility, although this does not automatically limit your liability. If you spot any discrepancies in your friend's credit report or see a trend of them relying on credit for daily expenses, it's better to say no to the arrangement.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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