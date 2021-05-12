Assess your financial health if retiring amid covid-19: Rajiv Bajaj

Those nearing retirement may have to rework their retirement plan and may even have to bring about a radical change in their investment portfolio. The March 2020 stock market crash dented fund values big time. While those who are years away from retirement will have the time to rebuild, those nearing retirements are affected the most. The lesson in the making is that when retirement or for that matter any goal is nearing, one should de-risk from volatile equities to less volatile debt assets. The process of shifting funds should ideally begin three years away from the goal.

