Asset allocation calculator: Find your ideal equity-debt mix based on age, risk profile and investment horizon

Not sure how to split your portfolio between equity and debt? While your age is an important factor to start with, asset allocation is never one-size-fits-all.

The right asset allocation depends on several factors, including your risk appetite and investment horizon. This is where an asset allocation calculator can help. By considering your age, risk profile, and investment time frame, it can suggest an appropriate mix of equity and debt suitable for you.

So, let's find out your ideal asset allocation.

Ideal asset allocation plan for investors in their 20s

Risk/ Investment Horizon <2 years 2-5 years 5-10 years >10 years Low 55% equity/ 45% debt 60% equity/ 40% debt 65% equity/ 35% debt 70% equity/ 30% debt Medium 60% equity/ 40% debt 65% equity/ 35% debt 70% equity/ 30% debt 75% equity/ 25% debt High 65% equity/ 35% debt 70% equity/ 30% debt 75% equity/ 25% debt 80% equity/ 20% debt

If you are in your 20s and have a low risk appetite, a relatively balanced portfolio would be more suitable. For example, if your investment horizon is less than two years, allocating around 55% to equities and 45% to debt instruments may help manage risk while still offering some growth potential.

However, many investors in their 20s typically have a higher risk tolerance and a longer investment horizon, say more than 10 years. In such cases, a growth-oriented allocation of 80% to equities and 20% to debt might be more appropriate.

Ideal asset allocation plan for investors in their 30s

Risk/ Investment Horizon <2 years 2-5 years 5-10 years >10 years Low 45% equity/ 55% debt 50% equity/ 50% debt 55% equity/ 45% debt 60% equity/ 40% debt Medium 50% equity/ 50% debt 55% equity/ 45% debt 60% equity/ 40% debt 65% equity/ 35% debt High 55% equity/ 45% debt 60% equity/ 40% debt 65% equity/ 35% debt 70% equity/ 30% debt

If you are between 30 and 45 years of age, have a low risk appetite, and an investment horizon of less than two years, allocating around 45% to equities and 55% to debt instruments might be an appropriate strategy. If you have a longer investment horizon, a higher equity allocation and reducing your exposure to debt can enhance long-term growth potential.

On the other hand, if you have a high risk appetite and an investment horizon of more than 10 years, a portfolio allocation of 70% to equities and 30% to debt could be a suitable strategy.

Ideal asset allocation plan for investors in their 60s

Risk/ Investment Horizon <2 years 2-5 years 5-10 years >10 years Low 25% equity/ 75% debt 30% equity/ 70% debt 35% equity/ 65% debt 40% equity/ 60% debt Medium 30% equity/ 70% debt 35% equity/ 65% debt 40% equity/ 60% debt 45% equity/ 55% debt High 35% equity/ 65% debt 40% equity/ 60% debt 45% equity/ 55% debt 50% equity/ 50% debt

If you are above 60 years of age, your risk appetite is likely to be lower, and your investment horizon may typically range between two and 10 years.

For investors with a relatively short investment horizon of two to five years, allocating around 30% to equities and 70% to debt instruments might work. This approach helps reduce volatility while still providing some exposure to the growth potential of equities.

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How to use the asset allocation calculator? You can simply search for an asset allocation calculator offered by a financial institution or mutual fund house, such as the Nippon India Asset Allocation Calculator.

Select your age bracket, such as 21–30 years, 31–45 years, and so on. Choose your risk level, ranging from very low and low to very high. Select your preferred investment horizon, from less than 2 years to more than 10 years. Once you click on Calculate, you will get the recommended asset allocation percentage in equity and debt based on your age, risk profile, and investment horizon. However, this is a tool to estimate a suitable asset allocation based on factors such as age, risk appetite, and investment horizon. Your ideal asset allocation is also dependent on other factors, including your financial goals, current financial situation, and other life circumstances.

Therefore, use this calculator as a guide to simplify the asset allocation process rather than as a definitive recommendation.