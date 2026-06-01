Asset allocation calculator: Find your ideal equity-debt mix based on age, risk profile and investment horizon

Not sure how to split your portfolio between equity and debt? While your age is an important factor to start with, asset allocation is never one-size-fits-all.
The right asset allocation depends on several factors, including your risk appetite and investment horizon. This is where an asset allocation calculator can help. By considering your age, risk profile, and investment time frame, it can suggest an appropriate mix of equity and debt suitable for you.
So, let's find out your ideal asset allocation.
|Risk/ Investment Horizon
|<2 years
|2-5 years
|5-10 years
|>10 years
|Low
|55% equity/ 45% debt
|60% equity/ 40% debt
|65% equity/ 35% debt
|70% equity/ 30% debt
|Medium
|60% equity/ 40% debt
|65% equity/ 35% debt
|70% equity/ 30% debt
|75% equity/ 25% debt
|High
|65% equity/ 35% debt
|70% equity/ 30% debt
|75% equity/ 25% debt
|80% equity/ 20% debt
If you are in your 20s and have a low risk appetite, a relatively balanced portfolio would be more suitable. For example, if your investment horizon is less than two years, allocating around 55% to equities and 45% to debt instruments may help manage risk while still offering some growth potential.
However, many investors in their 20s typically have a higher risk tolerance and a longer investment horizon, say more than 10 years. In such cases, a growth-oriented allocation of 80% to equities and 20% to debt might be more appropriate.
|Risk/ Investment Horizon
|<2 years
|2-5 years
|5-10 years
|>10 years
|Low
|45% equity/ 55% debt
|50% equity/ 50% debt
|55% equity/ 45% debt
|60% equity/ 40% debt
|Medium
|50% equity/ 50% debt
|55% equity/ 45% debt
|60% equity/ 40% debt
|65% equity/ 35% debt
|High
|55% equity/ 45% debt
|60% equity/ 40% debt
|65% equity/ 35% debt
|70% equity/ 30% debt
If you are between 30 and 45 years of age, have a low risk appetite, and an investment horizon of less than two years, allocating around 45% to equities and 55% to debt instruments might be an appropriate strategy. If you have a longer investment horizon, a higher equity allocation and reducing your exposure to debt can enhance long-term growth potential.
On the other hand, if you have a high risk appetite and an investment horizon of more than 10 years, a portfolio allocation of 70% to equities and 30% to debt could be a suitable strategy.
|Risk/ Investment Horizon
|<2 years
|2-5 years
|5-10 years
|>10 years
|Low
|25% equity/ 75% debt
|30% equity/ 70% debt
|35% equity/ 65% debt
|40% equity/ 60% debt
|Medium
|30% equity/ 70% debt
|35% equity/ 65% debt
|40% equity/ 60% debt
|45% equity/ 55% debt
|High
|35% equity/ 65% debt
|40% equity/ 60% debt
|45% equity/ 55% debt
|50% equity/ 50% debt
If you are above 60 years of age, your risk appetite is likely to be lower, and your investment horizon may typically range between two and 10 years.
For investors with a relatively short investment horizon of two to five years, allocating around 30% to equities and 70% to debt instruments might work. This approach helps reduce volatility while still providing some exposure to the growth potential of equities.
You can simply search for an asset allocation calculator offered by a financial institution or mutual fund house, such as the Nippon India Asset Allocation Calculator.
However, this is a tool to estimate a suitable asset allocation based on factors such as age, risk appetite, and investment horizon. Your ideal asset allocation is also dependent on other factors, including your financial goals, current financial situation, and other life circumstances.
Therefore, use this calculator as a guide to simplify the asset allocation process rather than as a definitive recommendation.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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