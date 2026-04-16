Asset allocation explained: How to split your investments between PPF, equity and gold for optimal returns.

Asset allocation is the process of splitting investments across different asset classes to balance risk and return. Common categories include fixed-income instruments such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), equity investments like stocks and mutual funds, and precious metals such as gold.

Each asset class brings different characteristics and risk factors. PPF, which is backed by the government, offers assured returns and tax benefits, whereas equity investments are market-linked and subject to price fluctuations. Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. Asset allocation involves determining how much of the total investment is placed in each of these categories to get optimal returns.

Diversification is particularly important given the current geopolitical developments, which have heightened market volatility. Hence, sticking to one savings instrument may lead to missing out (expert quote).

Ideal allocation between PPF, equity, and gold For investors with a time horizon of more than 10 years, Ishkaran Chhabra, chief investment counsellor & founding partner at Centricity WealthTech, recommends building a portfolio that strikes a balance between growth and stability. If you have ₹10,000 to invest each month, here's how much you can allocate across asset classes:

Equity (65%-75%): Allocate around ₹ 6,500– ₹ 7,500 to equities, focusing on a mix of index funds, flexi-cap funds, or even some mid-cap exposure to capture higher growth over time.

Allocate around 6,500– 7,500 to equities, focusing on a mix of index funds, flexi-cap funds, or even some mid-cap exposure to capture higher growth over time. PPF (15-25%): Invest ₹ 1,500– ₹ 2,500 in PPF, as it helps in bringing stability to the portfolio by offering guaranteed, tax-exempt (EEE) returns.

Invest 1,500– 2,500 in PPF, as it helps in bringing stability to the portfolio by offering guaranteed, tax-exempt (EEE) returns. Gold (5-10%): To further diversify and hedge against inflation or market volatility, investors must allocate about ₹ 500– ₹ 1,000 to gold via instruments such as gold ETFs, mutual funds, or SGBs, as it adds an extra layer of protection. These allocations were collectively suggested by multiple experts. “The key is consistency and periodic rebalancing rather than static allocation. Equity drives returns over time, while PPF and gold provide downside protection and portfolio stability during volatility,” according to Pallavi Desai, Head of client relations at Aikyam Capital Group.

How should allocation change with age and risk appetite? Asset allocation should evolve with financial visibility and risk capacity, Desai said, adding that younger investors with stable income can allocate 70–80% of their investment fund toward equity, gradually reducing exposure as responsibilities increase.

She also said that with age or variable income, allocation should shift toward capital preservation, higher allocation to fixed income and instruments like PPF. “Risk appetite is equally critical because even younger investors should moderate equity exposure if drawdowns impact decision-making. The focus should be on maintaining discipline through cycles rather than chasing returns,” Desai added.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Jain, Founder and CEO of Finomatic, noted that an investment thumb rule is that your equity allocation should be 100 minus your age. “So for a 30-year-old client, equity can be as high as 70% while the same would eventually mellow to 40% when he/she reaches the age of 60. SEBI has recently introduced a new category called Lifecycle Funds, which serves the same purpose,” he said.

A lifecycle fund is a diversified mutual fund that automatically shifts from a high-growth, equity-heavy portfolio to a conservative, debt-heavy portfolio as it approaches a specified target year.

Is PPF still relevant even if SIP offers higher returns? While the PPF currently offers an annual interest rate of 7.1% and equity SIPs may deliver returns in the range of 12 to 15% in the absence of extreme market disruptions, it is not the return of a particular asset class that determines the suitability for an investor, the experts noted.

“PPF remains highly relevant in 2026, not as a primary wealth generator, but more as a stability anchor within a portfolio. Its biggest advantage lies in its EEE status, where contributions, interest earned, and maturity proceeds are all tax-free, making it especially attractive compared to fixed deposits for someone in the 30% tax bracket,” Chhabra said.

At the same time, he noted that the sovereign guarantee adds a layer of safety, making it a strong tool for defensive diversification. “While equities have historically delivered higher returns over the long run, PPF plays a different role by ensuring that a portion of the portfolio remains insulated from market volatility and downturns,” he said.

Risks of over-diversification Over-diversification comes with its own cons as sizing of bets is a key driver for returns in the longer run. “Over-diversification can dilute returns without meaningfully reducing risk. Holding too many assets or funds often leads to index-like performance while increasing complexity and monitoring challenges,” Jain said.