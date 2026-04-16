Asset allocation explained: How to split your investments between PPF, equity and gold for optimal returns.

Asset allocation is the process of splitting investments across different asset classes to balance risk and return. Common categories include fixed-income instruments such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), equity investments like stocks and mutual funds, and precious metals such as gold.
Each asset class brings different characteristics and risk factors. PPF, which is backed by the government, offers assured returns and tax benefits, whereas equity investments are market-linked and subject to price fluctuations. Gold is often used as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. Asset allocation involves determining how much of the total investment is placed in each of these categories to get optimal returns.
Diversification is particularly important given the current geopolitical developments, which have heightened market volatility. Hence, sticking to one savings instrument may lead to missing out (expert quote).
For investors with a time horizon of more than 10 years, Ishkaran Chhabra, chief investment counsellor & founding partner at Centricity WealthTech, recommends building a portfolio that strikes a balance between growth and stability. If you have ₹10,000 to invest each month, here's how much you can allocate across asset classes:
These allocations were collectively suggested by multiple experts. “The key is consistency and periodic rebalancing rather than static allocation. Equity drives returns over time, while PPF and gold provide downside protection and portfolio stability during volatility,” according to Pallavi Desai, Head of client relations at Aikyam Capital Group.
Asset allocation should evolve with financial visibility and risk capacity, Desai said, adding that younger investors with stable income can allocate 70–80% of their investment fund toward equity, gradually reducing exposure as responsibilities increase.
She also said that with age or variable income, allocation should shift toward capital preservation, higher allocation to fixed income and instruments like PPF. “Risk appetite is equally critical because even younger investors should moderate equity exposure if drawdowns impact decision-making. The focus should be on maintaining discipline through cycles rather than chasing returns,” Desai added.
Meanwhile, Hitesh Jain, Founder and CEO of Finomatic, noted that an investment thumb rule is that your equity allocation should be 100 minus your age. “So for a 30-year-old client, equity can be as high as 70% while the same would eventually mellow to 40% when he/she reaches the age of 60. SEBI has recently introduced a new category called Lifecycle Funds, which serves the same purpose,” he said.
A lifecycle fund is a diversified mutual fund that automatically shifts from a high-growth, equity-heavy portfolio to a conservative, debt-heavy portfolio as it approaches a specified target year.
While the PPF currently offers an annual interest rate of 7.1% and equity SIPs may deliver returns in the range of 12 to 15% in the absence of extreme market disruptions, it is not the return of a particular asset class that determines the suitability for an investor, the experts noted.
“PPF remains highly relevant in 2026, not as a primary wealth generator, but more as a stability anchor within a portfolio. Its biggest advantage lies in its EEE status, where contributions, interest earned, and maturity proceeds are all tax-free, making it especially attractive compared to fixed deposits for someone in the 30% tax bracket,” Chhabra said.
At the same time, he noted that the sovereign guarantee adds a layer of safety, making it a strong tool for defensive diversification. “While equities have historically delivered higher returns over the long run, PPF plays a different role by ensuring that a portion of the portfolio remains insulated from market volatility and downturns,” he said.
Over-diversification comes with its own cons as sizing of bets is a key driver for returns in the longer run. “Over-diversification can dilute returns without meaningfully reducing risk. Holding too many assets or funds often leads to index-like performance while increasing complexity and monitoring challenges,” Jain said.
He also mentioned that it can result in unintended overlaps, reducing the effectiveness of diversification. “From an execution standpoint, it becomes harder to rebalance efficiently or take meaningful positions. A focused, well-constructed portfolio with clear asset roles typically performs better than an excessively spread-out one with marginal allocations across too many instruments,” he said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.