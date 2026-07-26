Asset allocation explained: Why equities, debt and gold should all have a place in your portfolio? Expert explains

Have you endured serious underperformance in the Nifty50 index and the broader equity markets over the past year or so? Do you have any plans to combat such a situation in future? Have you considered meaningful asset allocation strategies to ensure that you make investments in such a way that your risk and portfolio volatility are well under control, and your returns also continue to at least beat inflation?

This is where the concept of building a meaningful investment portfolio comes in handy. The idea here is to avoid relying on a single asset class. Financial experts have repeatedly emphasised the importance of diversification, as different investments perform differently during volatile market conditions.

This calls for having a balanced mix of equities, debt and gold in your investment portfolio. This is vital because it can help investors pursue long-term economic and wealth-creation objectives. While also ensuring that market-driven risks are kept under check and that investment portfolios are protected during periods of uncertainty.

By strategically allocating funds across different asset classes in line with time-bound holding targets, individuals can improve their chances of achieving financial goals and ensuring absolute peace of mind, even in tumultuous economic times, such as during economic recessions and severe downturns.

Why diversification across asset classes matters Every asset class has its own importance. For example, equities are considered the core engine of long-term wealth creation; similarly, debt instruments help provide much-needed liquidity, stability, and predictability. Gold, on the other hand, acts as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, fluctuations and serious geopolitical risks.

Aditya Agarwal, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Avisa Wealth Creators, explains this in concept in detail, stating, "Asset allocation is one of the most important drivers of long-term investment outcomes, often having a greater impact than individual security or fund selection. Equities provide long-term wealth creation and help beat inflation, debt offers stability, predictable income and cushions the portfolio during periods of market volatility, while gold acts as a hedge against inflation, currency weakness and geopolitical uncertainties. Since these asset classes perform differently across market cycles, combining them helps reduce overall portfolio risk and deliver smoother, more consistent returns.”

Why your asset allocation should evolve with age? The right and most appropriate allocation can never stay fixed throughout an individual's life. This is because it changes and evolves with different life stages and as an individual's responsibilities shift. This calls for periodic analysis and portfolio revision to ensure investments remain aligned with long-term economic objectives.

On this aspect, Aditya added, “While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the ideal allocation should be based on an investor's financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite, and should become progressively more conservative with age. For a 25-year-old with a long investment horizon, an allocation of 80% equity, 10% debt, and 10% gold is suitable to maximise long-term wealth creation. A 45-year-old in peak earning years can consider 60% equity, 30% debt and 10% gold, balancing growth with capital preservation."

"For a 65-year-old retiree, the focus shifts towards income generation and capital protection, making 20-25% equity, 60-70% debt and 5-10% gold a prudent allocation. Irrespective of age, portfolios should be reviewed annually and rebalanced periodically to ensure they remain aligned with long-term financial goals rather than short-term market movements.”

Also Read | What 25 years of market crashes reveal about ideal equity and debt allocation

In summary, it can be said that a focused and disciplined asset allocation strategy is less about predicting market movements and is more about preparing for a constructive financial future.

This can be accomplished by maintaining the right balance between growth, stability and protection. To ensure that you successfully construct a market-beating portfolio, it is wise to consult a certified financial advisor, so that all your investment and asset allocation decisions are always guided by professional insights, while giving adequate consideration to your long-term financial objectives.