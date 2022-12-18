Asset allocation for short and long-term goals

Suppose your age is 35 years. Your monthly expenses are ₹50,000 and you need ₹5 crore after 25 years to sustain your lifestyle (see table). The amount you need to invest will depend on the expected rate of return. Also, this depends on the mix of equity and fixed-income instruments you pick. Choosing the first option would lead to higher growth but would also expose you to higher risks. It will be the opposite with debt instruments. Thus, it is crucial that your portfolio should reflect a balanced approach to asset allocation (see table). This will also reduce your investment required and balance your risks and returns.