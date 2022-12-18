Asset allocation for short and long-term goals

Asset allocation for short and long-term goals1 min read . 08:48 PM IST
Asset allocation plays a crucial role in creating an optimal investment portfolio that ensures the right kind and amount of risk for you while attaining your financial goals. Efficient asset allocation aims for maximizing the rate of return for a certain risk as per Markowitz’s portfolio theory.
However, you should undertake asset allocation based on the time to maturity for your goals. This is because the corpus and time frame for your short-term goals are likely to differ from your long-term goals. Also, the investment and asset allocation strategy that may work for a shorter duration may not work for a longer duration and vice versa. As you approach a financial goal, the ability to take risks on the portfolio for that goal reduces.
Thus, it is vital to construct separate portfolios for your short and long-term goals with a good mix of different financial instruments. Here is how you can do this.
Short-term goals: These goals have a maturity of less than 2 -3 years. The goals typically include home renovation, vacation, or an emergency fund. Since these goals are for your immediate future, the investments that you can opt for are limited. These need to be low-risk and provide stable returns. As a result, the ideal options would be debt funds, bonds, bank FDs, etc. The typical return on debt instruments is around 6 -7%. That means you will need to invest large sums.
For example, you want to save ₹15 lakh for renovating your home after two years with a return rate of 6.5%. To achieve this, you are likely to rely on debt instruments as equity can be volatile in the short term. Your funds may get stuck if the market becomes bearish at the time of withdrawal.
Given this, you will need to save around ₹60,000 each month for two years or ₹13.2 lakh as a lump sum. Note that, while debt investments have lower returns, they also reduce volatility and market risk from your portfolio compared to equity. For short-term investments, the focus should be on stable returns.
Long-term goals: Long-term goals provide relatively more flexibility in terms of choosing investment options. These goals could include retirement, buying a house, child’s higher education, etc. Because the time to maturity is longer, you can go beyond fixed-income instruments. You can include equity as the main component of your portfolio to gain inflation-beating returns. You can opt for an equity-heavy, or a a balance between equity and debt asset allocation. It primarily depends on your risk tolerance associated with the expected returns.
Suppose your age is 35 years. Your monthly expenses are ₹50,000 and you need ₹5 crore after 25 years to sustain your lifestyle (see table). The amount you need to invest will depend on the expected rate of return. Also, this depends on the mix of equity and fixed-income instruments you pick. Choosing the first option would lead to higher growth but would also expose you to higher risks. It will be the opposite with debt instruments. Thus, it is crucial that your portfolio should reflect a balanced approach to asset allocation (see table). This will also reduce your investment required and balance your risks and returns.
Therefore, assess your short and long-term goals first and then allocate your funds to appropriate asset classes. The thumb rule is not to mix short and long-term goals with the same allocation.
Anup Bansal is chief business officer at Scripbox.