Individuals must have a clear investment plan with defined financial goals and timelines before putting their money to work, said M. Pattabiraman, an associate professor at IIT Madras, at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

“The right questions to ask yourself are: What am I investing for, and when will I need the money?,” he said in a session titled ‘Portfolio war room: How to create a market-independent investment process?’

“You need clearly defined financial goals to determine the right level of risk for your portfolio. Without knowing when you need the money, you cannot take appropriate risks or make efficient asset allocation decisions,” he explained.

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Pattabiraman further noted that the power of compounding is neither smooth nor guaranteed. “If you have the right asset mix, a bear market can be a good time to deploy money. However, you must consider the risks associated with your return expectations. When investing in capital markets, it is better not to see the historical average,” he said.

Moreover, risks do not disappear over the long term. “They may diminish, but they never go away entirely. Investors must keep two things in mind: have reasonable return expectations and put plans in place to reduce risk, with asset allocation being central to the entire investment process. It is also important to remember that India is still a young capital market,” he said.

Historically, data has indicated that long-term equity investments have beaten inflation. “As long as you have a reasonable asset allocation in place, the risk is manageable. You need to periodically reset your portfolio to reduce the impact of market swings,” Pattabiraman said.

Portfolio rebalancing Rebalancing the portfolio is also essential.

“Rebalancing can be difficult, but if you do not do it, you are leaving your portfolio to luck. You can rebalance when asset valuations move by 5%. In the decade leading up to retirement, also known as the glide path, you can gradually reduce your equity exposure and shift towards lower-risk investments,” he stated.

It is essential to measure the liquid net worth by tracking the portfolio's current value. “Focus on how much you invest rather than market movements, which are beyond your control. If you can increase your investments by 5-10% every year, you can build significant wealth,” Pattabiraman said.