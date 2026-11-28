Individuals must have a clear investment plan with defined financial goals and timelines before putting their money to work, said M. Pattabiraman, an associate professor at IIT Madras, at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

“The right questions to ask yourself are: What am I investing for, and when will I need the money?,” he said in a session titled ‘Portfolio war room: How to create a market-independent investment process?’

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“You need clearly defined financial goals to determine the right level of risk for your portfolio. Without knowing when you need the money, you cannot take appropriate risks or make efficient asset allocation decisions,” he explained.

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Pattabiraman further noted that the power of compounding is neither smooth nor guaranteed. “If you have the right asset mix, a bear market can be a good time to deploy money. However, you must consider the risks associated with your return expectations. When investing in capital markets, it is better not to see the historical average,” he said.

Moreover, risks do not disappear over the long term. “They may diminish, but they never go away entirely. Investors must keep two things in mind: have reasonable return expectations and put plans in place to reduce risk, with asset allocation being central to the entire investment process. It is also important to remember that India is still a young capital market,” he said.

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Historically, data has indicated that long-term equity investments have beaten inflation. “As long as you have a reasonable asset allocation in place, the risk is manageable. You need to periodically reset your portfolio to reduce the impact of market swings,” Pattabiraman said.

Portfolio rebalancing Rebalancing the portfolio is also essential.

“Rebalancing can be difficult, but if you do not do it, you are leaving your portfolio to luck. You can rebalance when asset valuations move by 5%. In the decade leading up to retirement, also known as the glide path, you can gradually reduce your equity exposure and shift towards lower-risk investments,” he stated.

It is essential to measure the liquid net worth by tracking the portfolio's current value. “Focus on how much you invest rather than market movements, which are beyond your control. If you can increase your investments by 5-10% every year, you can build significant wealth,” Pattabiraman said.

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To sum up, start by identifying your financial goals, choose the right asset allocation with reasonable return expectations, rebalance your portfolio when asset allocation deviates by more than 5% and track its value against your goals rather than focusing on returns. He also emphasized increasing investments every year and reducing equity allocation before the deadline.

About the Author Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private...Read More ✕ Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.



Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.



Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.