Asset allocation is a strategy to mitigate risks

Suppose you have a target of ₹1 crore to meet your child’s education after 15 years and you can save ₹25,000 every month for this purpose. Then, in this case, you will need an 8.3% return annually. This return will define if you need to take a high or low risk. Also, while you might need to take risks, you might not have the loss tolerance defined by the maximum amount of uncertainty one can accept.