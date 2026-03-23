In investing, what you invest in is important—but how you allocate across asset classes is even more critical. Asset allocation refers to spreading investments across equities, debt, and commodities such as gold and silver to balance risk and return.
Why asset allocation matters—and how multi-asset funds can help?
SummaryA disciplined asset allocation strategy—not stock picking—drives most portfolio returns. Here’s why diversification and multi-asset funds are critical in volatile markets.
In investing, what you invest in is important—but how you allocate across asset classes is even more critical. Asset allocation refers to spreading investments across equities, debt, and commodities such as gold and silver to balance risk and return.
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