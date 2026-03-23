Why asset allocation matters—and how multi-asset funds can help?

Sirshendu Basu
3 min read23 Mar 2026, 11:11 AM IST
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In an unpredictable market landscape, asset allocation emerges as a cornerstone for long-term financial success.
Summary
A disciplined asset allocation strategy—not stock picking—drives most portfolio returns. Here’s why diversification and multi-asset funds are critical in volatile markets.

In investing, what you invest in is important—but how you allocate across asset classes is even more critical. Asset allocation refers to spreading investments across equities, debt, and commodities such as gold and silver to balance risk and return.

Across market cycles—especially during volatile and uncertain phases—this discipline becomes the cornerstone of long-term wealth creation. A landmark 1986 study found that asset allocation explains about 91.5% of portfolio return variability, with the rest driven by security selection and market timing.

If one looks at calendar-year performance across asset classes, no single category consistently outperforms across all periods.

Why asset allocation is essential for investors

1. Managing market cycles

Asset allocation is essential because no single asset class consistently outperforms across market cycles. Equities may lead during periods of economic growth, while debt provides stability during downturns, and gold acts as a hedge against inflation and currency risks.

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By spreading investments across these asset classes, investors can build portfolios that remain resilient and relevant across changing market conditions.

2. Volatility control

Diversification across asset classes helps smooth returns. When one segment underperforms, another can offset the impact, leading to a more stable investment experience.

3. Behavioural guard

Asset allocation also plays a crucial role in managing investor behaviour. Markets are cyclical, often swinging between extremes of optimism and pessimism. Without a structured approach, investors may chase top-performing assets at their peak or exit during downturns, locking in losses.

A disciplined allocation framework enforces periodic rebalancing—selling outperformers and buying underperformers—helping investors systematically “buy low and sell high” while reducing emotional biases.

Why multi-asset funds

Multi-asset allocation funds simplify this process by investing across multiple asset classes within a single portfolio.

Built-in diversification

These funds typically invest across equities (domestic and international), debt, and commodities like gold, offering instant diversification without requiring investors to manage multiple instruments.

Static vs dynamic

While dynamic allocation can add value in certain environments, it requires accurate forecasting and swift execution. In contrast, static allocation offers discipline, behavioural advantages, and long-term consistency—making it a robust framework for sustainable wealth creation.

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Auto rebalancing

Investors do not need to track or rebalance portfolios themselves. The fund manages this systematically, ensuring alignment with the intended asset mix while also improving tax efficiency.

Lower bias

Since decisions are professionally managed, investors are less likely to react emotionally to short-term market movements. This helps instil discipline and reduces impulsive buy or sell decisions during volatility.

All-weather fit

Whether markets are rising, falling, or range-bound, multi-asset funds aim to deliver a balanced return profile by capturing opportunities across asset classes.

Conclusion

In today’s dynamic and unpredictable environment, the importance of asset allocation has only increased. Global uncertainties, shifting interest rate cycles, and geopolitical developments can rapidly alter asset class performance.

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A well-diversified portfolio, backed by a robust allocation framework, helps investors navigate these challenges more effectively. Asset allocation is not just a strategy—it is a necessity for achieving long-term financial goals.

Multi-asset allocation funds offer a simple yet powerful solution by combining diversification, rebalancing, tax efficiency and professional management into a single vehicle. For investors prioritising consistency over cycles rather than chasing short-term gains, they can play a vital role in building resilient portfolios.

Sirshendu Basu is head-product management & strategy at Bandhan AMC

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