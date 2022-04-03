Asset class returns: equity is the winner

Intl diversification: The direction (rise or fall) of yearly returns of both domestic and international equities (S&P 500 index, in this case) was the same in most years. “When we say international markets provide diversification, it may not be purely in terms of market movement only," said Prableen Bajpai, founder, FinFix Research and Analytics. Over a longer period, Indian markets and global markets have a positive correlation but not a very high positive correlation. “Also, in times of crisis, there will be huge pressure on the rupee. International investments may not benefit in terms of dollar returns, but helps in rupee terms," she pointed.