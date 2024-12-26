Money
Asset quilt: How returns varied across assets classes in 2024 and last 10 years
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 26 Dec 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- Equity returns moderated in 2024 after a strong rally in previous year
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
While the winners among asset classes keep rotating every year, the absence of any such pattern over the past 10 years (see chart) reinforces the importance of asset allocation in building a balanced portfolio.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less