Assets under management of open-end funds up 21% in 2023
16 Nov 2023, 03:19 PM IST
MintGenie Team
As of September 2023, the assets under management of open-end funds reached ₹46,29,982 crores, reflecting a 5% increase from June 2023 and a 21% surge from the previous year.
