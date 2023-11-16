Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Assets under management of open-end funds up 21% in 2023
MintGenie

Assets under management of open-end funds up 21% in 2023

MintGenie Team

As of September 2023, the assets under management of open-end funds reached 46,29,982 crores, reflecting a 5% increase from June 2023 and a 21% surge from the previous year.

Asset under management of open-end funds spike in 2023
Asset under management of open-end funds spike in 2023

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.