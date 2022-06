The assets under management (AUM) of National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana surged to 21.54% year-on-year as of 30 May to touch ₹7.38 trillion. On the same day last year, the combined AUM stood at ₹6.07 trillion.

The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 531.73 lakh by end-May 2022 from 428.56 lakh in February 2021 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 24.07%.

Take a look at number of Subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana

View Full Image Mint

Source: PFRDA

As on 31 May 2022, total pension assets under management stood at ₹7.38 trillion showing a Y-o-Y growth of 21.54%

Take a look at total assets under management under Nation Pension System and Atal Pension Yojana (in crores)

Source: PFRDA

The National Pension Scheme or the NPS is a voluntary retirement savings scheme that helps you accrue wealth for retirement and activate a monthly pension post-retirement. The NPS is sponsored by the Indian Central Government and comes under the regulation of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It is a low-cost investment product. It provides up to 75% exposure to equity of the corpus invested and is rationally tax efficient.

Besides, comparing NPS with other pension and annuity plans, you can operate an NPS account from anywhere in the country from any location or through an employer, or across sectors.