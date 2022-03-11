The assets under management (AUM) of National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) surged 28% year-on-year as of 28 February to touch ₹7.17 lakh-crore. On the same day last year, the combined AUM stood at ₹5.59 lakh-crore, according to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The number of subscribers in various schemes under the NPS rose to 507.23 lakh by end-February 2022 from 414.70 lakh in February 2021 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 22.31%.

NPS scheme is a low-cost investment avenue. It provides up to 75% exposure to equity of the corpus invested and is rationally tax efficient.

Status of NPS subscribers (as on 28 February 2022)

According to PFRDA, the total pension assets under management stood at ₹7,17,467 crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 28.21%

Total Assets under Management under NPS and APY

In January 2004, the government had initially launched the NPS scheme for central government employees. After that the NPS scheme was extended to all citizens of India (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and private employers for its employees. All the state governments accepted it for their employees. For the private sector, the scheme was opened in 2009.

Besides, you can also invest in the APY scheme. It is a periodic contribution-based pension product and provides a definite pension of ₹1,000-5,000 to subscribers.

